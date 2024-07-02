Warriors Issue Statement After Klay Thompson Departs for Mavericks
Klay Thompson officially has played his last game for the Golden State Warriors.
The Warriors agreed to a three-team sign-and-trade on Monday that will send the five-time All-Star to the Dallas Mavericks after winning four championships across 13 years in the Bay Area. Golden State acknowledged the blockbuster move in a statement Monday night.
"We can't overstate Klay Thompson's incredible and legendary contributions with the Warriors during his 13 years with the team," the organization said in a statement. "... The amount of joy and happiness that Klay provided Warriors fans, Bay Area natives and Dub Nation supporters all around the world has been immense and cannot be minimized.
"His penchant for delivering in pressurized situations on the biggest stage, including many Game 6 heroics, has helped define a career. Klay's legacy will live on forever and we look forward to the day we can retire his No. 11 jersey at Chase Center, where he will join a host of Warriors immortals, including those who helped shape this recent dynasty—himself included.
"We thank Klay for his contributions and wish him the best as another chapter in his journey is written."
Thompson moves on to Dallas, where he will chase a fifth championship and help stars Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving fight to get back to the NBA Finals.