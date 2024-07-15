Warriors, Jazz Continue Discussing Lauri Markkanen Trade
The Golden State Warriors are still looking to make a big addition this late in the offseason and they've targeted a big name who could help in the short and long term. They're still discussing a trade to acquire Lauri Markkanen from the Utah Jazz, according to The Athletic's Shams Charania.
Markkanen will be eligible for a contract extension beginning on August 6 but is currently set to be one of the most coveted free agents available next offseason. The 27-year-old averaged 23.2 points, 8.2 rebounds and 2.0 assists in 33.1 minutes per game last season. He shot 48.0% from the field and 39.9% from three-point range. In 2023 he was an All-Star and was named the NBA's Most Improved Player.
The Jazz appear willing to move Markkanen in the right deal and have been in talks with the Warriors for a while. Utah's asking price has been substantial, attempting to pry Moses Moody, Jonathan Kuminga and Brandin Podziemski and draft picks in return for the multi-talented 7-footer.
According to Charania, the Warriors have balked at that price tag. He wrote, "The Golden State Warriors have been the most engaged team for Markkanen in recent weeks, as league sources tell The Athletic they have discussed a proposal around Moses Moody, multiple first-round picks, multiple pick swaps and multiple second-round picks."
That likely won't get it done, as the Jazz are likely to insist on at least one other young player being included.
Markkanen would be a huge boost to Golden State's lineup. With Draymond Green slowing down, he'd be a new piece to build around in the frontcourt for the future. Along with Trayce Jackson-Davis he'd represent a new formula up front for the Warriors.
Golden State has already added Buddy Hield, De'Anthony Melton, and Kyle Anderson to the roster after losing Klay Thompson in free agency and releasing Chris Paul. Adding Markkanen would be a big move to help reassert the team as a contender in the Western Conference. But the cost will hurt.