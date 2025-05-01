SI

Warriors Player Ejected for Headbutting During Scuffle With Rockets in Game 5

Pat Spencer got tossed for an altercation with Alperen Sengun late in the fourth quarter of Game 5.

Liam McKeone

The Rockets and Warriors got into it late in Game 5
The Houston Rockets managed to stave off elimination on Wednesday, building a huge early lead over the Golden State Warriors in Game 5 that proved enough to force Game 6. Despite the big lead, it wasn’t exactly a smooth win by the Rockets.

After going up by 31 points on the visiting Warriors, Rockets head coach Ime Udoka and Warriors head coach Steve Kerr both pulled their starters in the third quarter. Golden State's bench mob ended up making a furious comeback that forced Udoka to put his starters back in. While Kerr didn't do the same, there were fireworks nonetheless as the game entered crunchtime.

With the Warriors down by 13 and just over four minutes remaining, Warriors guard Pat Spencer and Houston's Dillon Brooks got into a tussle over a loose ball. Brooks ended up on the ground, which his teammate Alperen Sengun took offense to. He got into Spencer's face—and got a headbutt for his troubles.

After reviewing the situation the referees ejected Spencer for headbutting Sengun. Here's the sequence:

And here's how everything kicked off:

Spencer was on a two-way contract with the Warriors this season before earning a standard deal in March. He played lacrosse in college before electing to try his hand at a basketball career. Spencer scored 11 points on 5-of-7 shooting before his headbutt earned him an ejection.

The Warriors would ultimately lose, 131-116, and head back to the Bay Area for Friday night's Game 6.

Liam McKeone
LIAM MCKEONE

Liam McKeone is a senior writer for the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. He has been in the industry as a content creator since 2017, and prior to joining SI in May 2024, McKeone worked for NBC Sports Boston and The Big Lead. In addition to his work as a writer, he has hosted the Press Pass Podcast covering sports media and The Big Stream covering pop culture. A graduate of Fordham University, he is always up for a good debate and enjoys loudly arguing about sports, rap music, books and video games. McKeone has been a member of the National Sports Media Association since 2020.

