Steph Curry Made Funny Admission About His First Dunk In Six Years
Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors suffered a disappointing loss on the road Saturday night, falling to the Philadelphia 76ers, 126–119. Curry led his team with with 29 points, which included two points on his first dunk in six years.
Curry, who is usually lighting it up from beyond the three-point line, threw down his dunk midway through the fourth quarter after sneaking behind the defense. He rose up and finished with a one-handed jam that made it a five-point game.
Following the game, Curry made a funny admission, saying that will be the last dunk you'll ever see from him:
"It took everything out of me to get up there," Curry said with a laugh.
Here's the dunk:
Curry said Warriors assistant coach Jerry Stackhouse randomly called for the dunk before the game.
"Ironically this morning at shoot around Stackhouse said he wanted to see a dunk," Curry said. "He hadn’t said that all year and I haven’t heard that in years and it happened tonight, it’s kind of funny. It was a very random comment this morning and the fact that it happened is hilarious.
"That will probably be my last dunk, though. I’m calling it right now. That’s the last one you will see. "
The loss was a costly one for the Warriors as they dropped to the seventh spot in the West.