Steve Kerr Gives Candid Update on Stephen Curry's Energy Levels After Rough Outing
The Golden State Warriors had their seven-game winning streak snapped by the Denver Nuggets on Monday night without the help of Nikola Jokic, Jamal Murray and Christian Braun.
Stephen Curry, who has been playing incredible as of late, struggled by his high standards in the 114-105 loss, going 4-for-14 from beyond the arc and committing seven turnovers. After the game Warriors head coach Steve Kerr offered an honest update on his star player's energy level after posting a long stretch of torrid play.
"He's tired," Kerr said. "Steph's been carrying us for a month. He's been amazing. He's tired, so we got to get him some rest. Just you can see it. He doesn't have his energy right now."
“He’s exhausted right now," Kerr added. "We’ve got to absolutely consider giving him a night and getting him rejuvenated for the sake of him and the remainder of our games. We’ll see. But I think he’s been tired the last few games so we’ve got to find a way to get him his juice back.”
Curry played 35 minutes in the defeat and has been averaging 26.6 points and 6.6 assists per contest in March. Golden State has played its way into position to avoid the Play-In tournament and currently sits at sixth in the Western Conference playoff picture. Their ceiling rests almost entirely on how productive and healthy Curry can be deep into the spring so it makes sense that they'll take some proactive steps to keep the veteran sharpshooter fresh.