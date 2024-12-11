ESPN Insider Has Warriors Targeting LeBron James, Jimmy Butler
The Golden State Warriors are 14-9 approximately a quarter of the way through the season. They're 4.5 games behind the best team in the Western Conference, the Oklahoma City Thunder, and 2.5 games ahead of the San Antonio Spurs, who are currently on the outside looking in at the play-in.
Obviously, there's room for improvement and according to Brian Windhorst, they are shooting for the stars. On Get Up this morning, Windhorst reported that the Warriors were interested in two major names: Jimmy Butler and LeBron James.
Butler is currently averaging 19 points per game for the Miami Heat who in the fifth seed in the Eastern Conference. Butler has played in 17 of Miami's 22 games so far this season, which just about puts him on pace to appear in the range of games (52 to 65) he has every year since he left Chicago in 2017. Rumors have Butler and the Heat both preparing to move on.
As for LeBron James, he's only missed one game, but the Lakers have lost seven of their last 10 games. He has a no-trade clause, but if he wants to reunite with his Olympic friends Stephen Curry and Steve Kerr, he could certainly make that happen. The Warriors reportedly asked about LeBron last season but were shut down by the Lakers.
If the Warriors somehow land either of these players, it won't necessarily make them favorites for the title, but they'll quickly become the league-leaders in takes generated.