What Luka Dončić Said After Mavericks General Manager Nico Harrison’s Firing
OKLAHOMA CITY — On Tuesday, the Dallas Mavericks fired general manager Nico Harrison, ending his run atop the front office nine months after Harrison made the decision to trade franchise cornerstone Luka Dončić. On Thursday, Dončić, in his first public comments since Harrison’s dismissal, chose not to pile on.
“The city of Dallas, the players, fans, they will always have a special place in my heart,” said Dončić. “I thought I was going to stay there forever. But I didn’t. It will always be a special place for me. Always have to call it home. Right now I am focused on the Lakers. Trying to move on. Obviously there is going to be a part of me [in Dallas]. Just trying to move on. Focus on what we’re doing here.”
While Dallas has stumbled since the trade, Dončić has thrived. He’s averaging 37.1 points per game in seven games this season, flirting with a triple-double with 9.4 rebounds and 9.1 assists. He addressed lingering conditioning issues by reportedly shaving 31 pounds off his frame. “Slim” Luka has led the Lakers, who have been without LeBron James, to an 8–4 start this season. Without Dončić, the injury-riddled Mavericks are 3–9.
While Dončić professed his love for Dallas, Harrison’s dismissal does not have him eyeing a return.
“Right now I’m just focused on the Lakers,” said Dončić. “No further comments.”
More NBA on Sports Illustrated
Listen to SI’s NBA podcast, Open Floor, below or on Apple and Spotify. Watch the show on SI’s YouTube channel.