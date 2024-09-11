What's the Minimum NBA Salary for 2024-25?
More than any other professional sports league, the NBA has an incredibly complex salary structure, with a number of different types of contracts, a salary cap and various luxury tax aprons.
With the 2024-25 season fast approaching and teams finalizing their rosters for the new campaign, it's worth examining a few of those issues, including what the minimum salary is in the NBA for the 2024-25 season.
What is the NBA minimum salary for the 2024-25 season?
The minimum NBA salary during the 2024-25 season depends based on that player's experience. For a player with no years of experience, the salary is $1,157,153, and it increases from there based on the years of service in the league.
A player with one year of experience will make $1,862,265, a player with two years of experience will make $2,087,519, a player with three years of experience will make $2,162,606 and so on, all the way up to a player with 10 or more years of experience making $3,303,771 per year.
Years of Experience
Minimum Salary
0
$1,157,153
1
$1,862,265
2
$2,087,519
3
$2,162,606
4
$2,237,691
5
$2,425,403
6
$2,613,120
7
$2,800,834
8
$2,988,550
9
$3,003,427
10+
$3,303,771
Minimum salaries for the 2024-25 season have risen roughly 3.36% over the 2023-24 campaign to account for the NBA's salary cap increase this year.
To encourage teams to sign veterans, players with three-or-more years of experience who minimum-salary contracts will only count for $2,087,519 against the salary cap—the minimum salary for a player with two years of experience.
How much do NBA players on two-way contracts make?
In 2017, the NBA introduced the concept of two-way contracts. These deals are a way for teams to carry extra players beyond the 15 allowed on their regular season roster. Players on two-way deals can spend the entire season in the G League, or play in up to 50 of their team's 82 games. They can also sit on the bench for games as an inactive member of the team.
Players with fewer than four years of NBA experience are eligible to sign two-way contracts. Teams can sign up to three two-way players on their roster.
These two-way deals pay $578,577 per year, which is half of the rookie minimum.