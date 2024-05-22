Which College Men’s Basketball Players Will Remain in the Transfer Portal Rather Than Turn Pro?
The NCAA’s May 29 deadline for players to withdraw their names from the 2024 NBA draft and remain eligible for college basketball is fast approaching. The players whose decisions are being tracked the most by college coaches are those who entered their names in the transfer portal prior to May 1. Consider these players the sport’s free agents at the moment: Few other portal options remain available, so for teams needing a talent boost to round out their rosters, seeing as many of these players return to school as possible will be essential.
Here’s a look at some of the biggest names currently in limbo and the latest in their decision-making process.
Coleman Hawkins
Hawkins has made his desire to stay in the draft and start his professional career clear. That said, if presented with an NIL package similar to the $2 million reportedly going to new Washington Huskies forward Great Osobor, it would be hard for Hawkins not to choose one more year of college. Given the number of teams that could use a player with his skill set, it feels likely someone will take the dive and make Hawkins one of the highest-paid players in college basketball.
JT Toppin
Things got interesting for Toppin with a strong showing at the NBA draft combine. Initially thought of as a likely college returner—with the Texas Longhorns the most talked-about suitor—Toppin’s impressive shooting display combined with his strong rebounding totals give him something to think about as the deadline approaches. A big sophomore season playing at a high level could help him make a push for a first-round spot in 2025, but if he’s draftable now, it might be worth taking the jump.
Ugonna Onyenso
Given the dearth of traditional bigs available in the portal, Onyenso is a wanted man in college basketball. His length and anticipation make him an elite rim protector, but Onyenso still feels a ways away from making a meaningful impact in the NBA. The North Carolina Tar Heels and Louisville Cardinals come to mind as big brands in need of a center, and both have been connected to Onyenso at points in his recruitment.
Chaz Lanier
It seems like a foregone conclusion Lanier will withdraw from the draft and head back to college. He took visits to the BYU Cougars, Kentucky Wildcats and Tennessee Volunteers shortly after his time in Chicago came to a close. Lanier has star potential at the high-major level thanks to his explosiveness and shot-making ability, but his performance at the G League Elite Camp made clear he needs more seasoning before making the jump to the pro ranks.
Jamir Watkins
Watkins put his name in the portal just before the May 1 deadline to keep his options open, but told Sports Illustrated in Chicago he’s “two feet in” on the draft and hadn’t done much with his college recruitment as he works through the pro process. Watkins’s size, versatility and playmaking ability put him in decent shape to get drafted if he stays in the draft, but he’d command a massive market should he return to school.
Cam Christie
Christie has been a consistent riser since the end of the college season as more and more people realize just how good he was down the stretch with the Minnesota Golden Gophers. It wouldn’t be a shock at this point if Christie wound up getting picked in the back part of the first round, the type of feedback that would likely close the door on college options. That said, Christie could use the allure of a big NIL payday to try to leverage an interested NBA team into giving him a draft night promise.
Jaxson Robinson
One of the best shooters in the draft, Robinson is keeping his options open after his coach at BYU, Mark Pope, left for the Kentucky job. Robinson seems more likely than not to stay in the draft, where he’d probably be a second-round pick. It’s not a foregone conclusion he ends up at Kentucky if he withdraws from the draft, though expect the Wildcats to ramp up their pursuit should they miss on the aforementioned Lanier. Robinson said at the combine he’s still “super close” to Pope, which certainly could help Kentucky if it comes to it.
Wooga Poplar
Poplar is certainly operating as though he plans on being back in college, taking a recent visit to the Villanova Wildcats with another trip set to visit Dana Altman’s Oregon Ducks soon. It also seems possible other schools could make a renewed push depending on the status of other stay-or-go decisions, so this one is worth tracking.
Trevon Brazile
Once speculated about as a potential first-round pick, an ACL tear during the 2022–23 season and general ineffectiveness in '23–24 has Brazile more on the outside looking in of draft boards as the decision deadline approaches. It’s still quite possible he’ll stay in the draft regardless and look to rebuild his stock in an NBA organization, but Brazile could be a high-impact college player if he returns to form at a new program.
Jaylen Wells
Wells’s story is one of the more remarkable among draft prospects this year, exploding from a Division II transfer a year ago to a centerpiece of the Washington State Cougars’ NCAA tournament berth this past season and now a legitimate NBA threat. His stock may not get higher than this, but if the right college situation presents itself, it’s certainly worth considering doing one more year in school before turning pro.
Arthur Kaluma
Kaluma had a mixed showing in the G League Elite Camp scrimmages, and while he told SI he’d like to stay in the draft, it’d be a bit of a surprise around college hoops circles if he doesn’t withdraw and instead use the transfer portal. While a somewhat flawed decision-maker, Kaluma’s natural gifts as a physically imposing 6’7” wing who can space the floor make him a hot commodity in the portal.