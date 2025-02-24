Which Teams Have Scored the Most Points in NBA History?
Sometimes, a team can play perfect defense and still give up a bucket. On the other hand, sometimes a team can play defense reminiscent of a middle school pickup game and get a stop.
While many of today’s superstars can appear larger than life, the game of basketball is still played by humans. Which means that every once in a while, something that was thought to be impossible can occur.
There have been games in NBA history where it seemed less like a real-life game and more like a game of NBA Jam. The scoring seemed limitless as both teams traded buckets at a breakneck pace.
Those are the games we’re revisiting. From near-400 point overtime showdowns to a 300+ point explosion in regulation, these are the highest-scoring games in NBA history.
The Highest-Scoring Game in NBA History: Detroit Pistons vs. Denver Nuggets (1983)
On Dec. 13, 1983, the Detroit Pistons traveled to Denver to take on the Nuggets. What followed over the next three hours and 11 minutes was, and is, nothing short of incredible.
Detroit defeated Denver 186–184 in triple overtime. A combined 370 points.
An NBA-record four players finished with 40+ points: Isiah Thomas (47) and John Long (41) for Detroit and Kiki Vandeweghe (51) and Alex English (47) for Denver.
Nuggets coach Doug Moe was known for wanting a frenetic pace and the Nuggets averaged 110.5 possessions per 48 minutes in 1984. If you’re wondering just how fast Moe’s Nuggets played, they would lead the NBA in pace of play today by nearly four full possessions. In fact, the 1984 Nuggets’ pace of play would have led the NBA in every year since.
And for the Pistons, this was before Thomas, Bill Laimbeer and Joe Dumars were the “Bad Boys.” While the teams of the late 1980s and 1990s would be known for bone-crunching defense and grinding teams into dust, this team featured a 22-year-old Thomas and didn’t mind running the floor.
In fact, the Pistons averaged 103.8 possessions per 48 minutes that season. So there were no shortages of track meets in the Motor City.
Besides setting the record for most combined points in a single game, records were also set for most points scored by one team (186), most points scored by a losing team (184), most combined field goals in a single game (142) and most combined assists in a single game (93).
Teams with the Most Points in a Single Game
Total Points
Date
Location
Winning Team (Points)
Losing Team (Points)
370
Dec. 13, 1983
McNichols Arena (Denver)
Detroit Pistons (186)
Denver Nuggets (184)
351
Feb. 24, 2023
Crypto.com Arena (Los Angeles)
Sacramento Kings (176)
Los Angeles Clippers (175)
337
March 6, 1982
HemisFair Arena, (San Antonio)
San Antonio Spurs (171)
Milwaukee Bucks (166)
329
March 1, 2019
State Farm Arena (Atlanta)
Chicago Bulls (168)
Atlanta Hawks (161)
320
Nov. 2, 1990
McNichols Arena (Denver)
Golden State Warriors (162)
Denver Nuggets (158)
318
Jan. 11, 1984
McNichols Arena (Denver)
Denver Nuggets (163)
San Antonio Spurs (155)
318
Dec. 7, 2006
Continental Airlines Arena (East Rutherford)
Phoenix Suns (161)
New Jersey Nets (157)
317
Oct. 30, 2019
Capital One Arena (Washington D.C.)
Houston Rockets (159)
Washington Wizards (158)
Sacramento Kings (176) at Los Angeles Clippers (175), Feb. 24, 2023 (2OT): 351 points
This game is the closest we’ve gotten to breaking the record set in 1983. The Kings and Clippers combined for 351 points in a double-overtime thriller, with three players finishing with 40+ points: Malik Monk (45) and De’Aaron Fox (42) for Sacramento and Kawhi Leonard (44) for Los Angeles. Each team had seven players score at least 10 points, and Sacramento’s 176 points is the third-most in history.
San Antonio Spurs (171) vs Milwaukee Bucks (166), March 6, 1982 (3 OT): 337 points
“Iceman” George Gervin led the Spurs with 50 points, Mike Mitchell added 45 of his own and the Spurs set the then-record for points in a game with 171. That record wouldn’t last very long though, as 20 months later the Pistons and Nuggets would make history. Milwaukee’s two leading scorers (Brian Winters and Junior Bridgeman) came off the bench and the Bucks and Spurs combined to connect on just four 3-pointers.
Chicago Bulls (168) at Atlanta Hawks (161), March 1, 2019 (4 OT): 329 points
This game was the longest of the highest-scoring affairs in history, needing four overtimes for the Bulls to defeat the Hawks. Chicago’s Zach LaVine (47), Lauri Markkanen (31) and Otto Porter (31) combined to score 109 points while the Hawks had just one player score more than 25—Trae Young, who dropped 49.
Highest Scoring Regular-Season Game in Regulation
All of the above scoring totals are obviously impressive, but all those games needed at least two overtime periods to be decided. Those extra minutes are a valuable commodity when discussing points scored.
But on Nov. 2, 1990, the Nuggets hosted the Golden State Warriors and didn’t need overtime to put up massive numbers.
The two teams combined to score 320 points, with the Warriors edging out Denver 162–158. Chris Mullin scored 38 for Golden State, with Tim Hardaway adding 32 and Mitch Richmond dropping 29. Denver had seven players score at least 10 points, with Orlando Woolridge leading the way with 37. Moe was in his final season as Denver’s head coach.