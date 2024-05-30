Who Are the Announcers for the 2024 NBA Finals?
The 2024 NBA Finals begins on June 6th and will be broadcast by ESPN on ABC. ESPN has a whole new broadcast team lined up to call this year's Finals after going with a familiar team for the last decade. To make things more complicated, they had to adjust their plans midseason thanks to a high profile coaching move by a title contender.
So with all the musical chairs in the broadcast booth over the last year, who will be on the call for this year's Finals?
Mike Breen took over as play-by-play announcer for ABC in 2006 and has called the last 18 NBA Finals. His partners for many of those years were Mark Jackson and Jeff Van Gundy. The exception was Hubie Brown, the color commentator for Breen's first Finals.
With Jackson and Van Gundy leaving ESPN last summer, Doris Burke was promoted to the lead broadcast team. Burke has been working for the network since 1991 and began working the sidelines on NBA broadcasts during the 2003-2004 season. She's been the sideline reporter for the NBA Finals since 2009.
Breen and Burke were supposed to be joined by Doc Rivers, who joined the booth ahead of the 2023-'24 season. But he was named the new head coach of the Milwaukee Bucks back in January. The Bucks posted a worse record under Rivers than they did under previous head coach Adrian Griffin and were eliminated in the first round of the playoffs.
In Rivers' place will be JJ Redick a retired player and current podcaster who is one of the brightest basketball minds in the media. Redick has been with ESPN since 2021 and was added to the lead broadcast team in February.
Lisa Salters will return for her third year as the sideline reporter, a position previously held by Burke. Salters originally worked the 2006 NBA Finals as sideline reporter when Tafoya was on maternity leave.
Where Are Mark Jackson and Jeff Van Gundy?
During the 2023 NBA Finals ESPN celebrated Mark Jackson, Jeff Van Gundy and Mike Breen calling their 15th Finals together. A short time later both Jackson and Van Gundy learned their contracts would not be renewed, possibly because ESPN was so excited to hire Doc Rivers and give him the job he had previously walked away from back in 2004. Rivers then did the exact same thing, except in the middle of the season.
Van Gunddy had called every NBA Finals on ABC / ESPN since 2007 with Jackson being the third man in the booth every year where he wasn't coach of the Golden State Warriors.
How Much Has ABC's NBA Finals Coverage Changed Over 20 Years?
ESPN and ABC have been broadcasting the NBA Finals since 2003 after wrestling the rights from NBC. Back in '03 Brad Nessler called the Finals with Bill Walton and Tom Tolbert. Michele Tafoya and Stuart Scott were the sieline reporters with Mike Tirico acting as studio host.
Doc Rivers actually called the NBA Finals alongside Al Michaels for ABC in 2004 before he bolted for the Boston Celtics' head coaching job. He was replaced by Hubie Brown with Mike Breen taking over for Michaels in 2006. That same year saw Salters and Scott working the sidelines with Dan Patrick hosting a studio show that consisted of Mike Wilbon and Mark Jackson.
As you can see, fashion and the NBA Finals broadcast team is never finished. After 15 years of Breen, Jackson and JVG, ABC and ESPN clearly thought it was time to innovate. With Burke and Redick on the call, fans are in for a whole new broadcast.