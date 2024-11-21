Why Are the NBA Courts Different Tonight?
The Emirates NBA Cup is back for the second season and many fans have one question—is there something wrong with my television?
The answer, of course, is no, there is not something wrong with your television because the courts really are a different color for the NBA's annual in-season tournament.
Why are the courts different colors?
Starting during the 2023-2024 NBA season, the league introduced the in-season tournament which is now known as the Emirates NBA Cup for sponsorship reasons. Group play began on November 12th and continues Tuesday and Friday nights through December 3rd. On those designated nights the home teams break out special floor designs with the NBA Cup prominently featured at mid-court.
Fans used to the traditional woodgrain color of NBA courts may experience a shock to the system the first time they see the colorful NBA Cup designs each season, but don't worry, you'll mostly get used to it by the time the knockout rounds begin.
Do the players like the court colors?
Are you kidding? The players love the alternative court designs. Here's a compilation of the league's biggest stars reacting positively to the NBA Cup floors. The players absolutely love them and if the NBA has its way, you will too.
But seriously, why are the courts different colors?
The different color courts help differentiate the games from normal regular season games. They give the games a different look, if not an entirely different vibe. They're a signal that these games are different and in an ideal world they will be considered special. Just give it a few more years of people wondering if there's something wrong with their televisions.