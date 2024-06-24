Why is the NBA Draft Two Days? Breaking Down the New Broadcast This Year
The NBA draft is getting a makeover in 2024.
For the first time in the history of its current format—since 1989—the draft will be held over a two-day span. This brings it in line with other sports' drafts—the MLB and NFL drafts are both held over three days, while the NHL draft is also a two-day affair.
In basketball—with its built-in shortage of roster slots—two rounds are viewed as quite enough. In modern times, all but a few picks in a given draft tend to receive NBA minutes at one time or another.
That wasn't always the case, however. As recently as 1987, the draft was a seven-round affair; the late rounds were littered with picks who never came close to sniffing an NBA floor (seventh-round selections in '87 included future TCU coach Jamie Dixon, the 150th pick by the Washington Bullets).
Here's look at everything you need to know about the most substantial change to the NBA draft in decades.
Why is the NBA Draft two days this year?
NBA executive vice president and Hall of Fame guard Joe Dumars helpfully told us in a January statement via ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski: "Based on feedback about the NBA draft format from basketball executives around the league and my own experience in draft rooms, we believe that teams will benefit from being able to regroup between rounds and having additional time to make decisions during the second round ... two nights of primetime coverage will also enhance the viewing experience for our fans and further showcase the draftees."
When did the NBA change the draft?
The change was finalized in January 2024, and it will mark the first structural change to the draft since its contraction from three rounds to two in '89.
Where will the second day be held?
The second round of the NBA draft will be held at Seaport District Studios in Lower Manhattan (the first round is traditionally held at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn).
NBA Draft Day 2 Broadcast
You can watch the second day of the draft at 4 p.m. ET Thursday afternoon, exclusively on ESPN.