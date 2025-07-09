Wizards Flip Kelly Olynyk to Spurs Two Days After Acquiring Him
After an illustrious two-day run, center Kelly Olynyk's tenure with the Washington Wizards has come to an end.
The Wizards are trading Olynyk to the San Antonio Spurs for guards Malaki Branham and Blake Wesley, according to a Tuesday evening report from Shams Charania of ESPN. The Spurs will also send Washington a second-round pick in next year's draft, which will be the worst of three depending on the standing of the Dallas Mavericks, Oklahoma City Thunder and Philadelphia 76ers.
Olynyk, a dependable 34-year-old veteran, spent 2025 with the Toronto Raptors and New Orleans Pelicans. Between those two teams, he averaged 8.7 points and 4.7 rebounds per game over the course of 44 games.
After the season, the Pelicans threw Olynyk into a trade that netted them guard Jordan Poole from the Wizards. That trade became official Sunday, but Olynyk's stay in Washington was short.
The Spurs, who will be Olynyk's eighth team if he plays for them, gave up a combined 8.7 points per game in the deal between Branham and Wesley.