Wizards' Justin Champagnie Playfully Taunts Twin Brother Julian After Hitting Three
Every day after school in driveways across the country, siblings face off in heated basketball battles with dreams of making it to the pros.
As twin brothers Justin and Julian Champagnie showed on Monday night, when those siblings do finally make it to the pros, that intensity is still present in every possession.
Justin, a guard for the Washington Wizards, hit a three right in the face of Julian, who plays for the San Antonio Spurs. The jog back to the other end of the floor was a long one for Julian, as Justin got right in his face all the way down the court.
But eventually, Julian couldn’t hold back anymore, and broke out a big smile.
Justin finished the game with 14 points for the Wizards, besting the six his brother put up, but it was Julian who left the night with the last laugh, as the Spurs won the game 131–121.