Wizards' Khris Middleton Makes Decision on Player Option for 2026 Season
After a midseason deal brought him to the Washington Wizards, it appears forward Khris Middleton will be sticking around for the foreseeable future.
Middleton is picking up his $33.3 million player option for the 2026 season, according to a Monday afternoon report from Shams Charania of ESPN. The three-time All-Star averaged 11.9 points per game for the Milwaukee Bucks and Wizards in the 2025 season—his lowest scoring average in 12 years.
The Bucks traded Middleton—one of the franchise's all-time greats, and forward Giannis Antetokounmpo's most durable running mate—to Washington on Feb. 6. Barring unforeseen circumstances, he will now hit free agency before the 2027 season.
Middleton has spent his 13-year career with three teams (he was drafted by the Detroit Pistons), and has averaged 16.6 points per game lifetime.
His Wizards will look to recover from an 18-64 season—their second straight 60-loss campaign, and their fourth 60-loss season this century.