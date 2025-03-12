SI

Wizards Player Ejected After Knocking Ausar Thompson Down With an Elbow to the Face

Stephen Douglas

Ausar Thompson takes an elbow to the face against the Washington Wizards.
The Detroit Pistons beat the Washington Wizards 123-103 on Tuesday night. Ausar Thompson had eight points and five rebounds in 20 minutes. Thompson started, but played just over two minutes in the fourth quarter. Unfortunately, that was more than enough time for him to take a brutal shot to the jaw.

Wizards center Richaun Holmes had the ball after a missed shot by the Pistons and was surrounded by Thompson and Tobias Harris. Holmes did not like the full court defense so he started swinging his elbows to get some space. On one of them he caught Thompson flush. No flop required.

After a review Holmes was assessed a flagrant two and ejected. Thompson was able to get up and made both his free throws. He remained in the game briefly, but exited a short time later, face hopefully still intact.

STEPHEN DOUGLAS

Stephen Douglas is a senior writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. He has worked in media since 2008 and now casts a wide net with coverage across all sports. Douglas spent more than a decade with The Big Lead and previously wrote for Uproxx and The Sporting News. He has three children, two degrees and one now unverified Twitter account.

