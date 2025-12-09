The Real Reason Why Wizards Forward Cam Whitmore Lost Minutes

The main story surrounding the Washington Wizards, while they are on an almost week-long break, is what is going on with Cam Whitmore?

The former Houston Rockets guard was a staple in the rotation but was notably given a DNP in the last matchup against the Atlanta Hawks. He was questionable due to illness, but was listed as available before the game. At first, it seemed like he was not playing because of that illness, but then head coach Brian Keefe did not hold back when discussing this topic.

In the postgame press conference, a reporter asked coach Keefe why Whitmore did not play. He answered with, "We have certain standards that we have for our team. He has to live up to those on the better. And he'll have a chance here, but that's gonna be up to him when that time comes." Keefe was then asked to elaborate, but only stated, "That's the stuff we talk about internally, so it's more stuff we saw in the game, but I don't have anything more to comment on that."

A noticeable difference in Whitmore from that last game was that he was not hustling or giving as much effort as he had been the three weeks before that Hawks matchup. It came down to not giving as much effort on the court, and that definitely plays a part. Instead, though, it may be due to Whitmore not showing up to practice.

A recent report shared more details, as follows. "Inside the organization, the concern has been the day-to-day work. Amid a 3-19 start to the season, Washington has emphasized establishing firm practice habits and a consistent approach across its young roster, and Whitmore has not consistently met those expectations. 'If you're trying to establish yourself in the NBA, you need to show up to practice."

Latest on the Cam Whitmore DNP from @GrantAfseth: “Inside the organization, the concern has been the day-to-day work. Amid a 3-19 start to the season, Washington has emphasized establishing firm practice habits and a consistent approach across its young roster, and Whitmore has… — Bryson Akins (@BrysonAkinsNBA) December 8, 2025

The notion that Whitmore did not show up to practice was shut down. The public relations team for the Wizards confirmed that Whitmore was excused from this practice with an illness. So he did miss practice, but not because he wanted to. He was just sick, and for the best interest of the team, he took the day to heal and feel better, as the team is already short-staffed.

From Wizards PR:



“The report that Cam skipped practice last week or has missed any practices this season is completely false.



He had an excused absence on Friday with an illness.” https://t.co/Nv6whGOKjM — Greg Finberg (@GregFinberg) December 9, 2025

Before you bring up the famous Allen Iverson quote, "we're talking about practice," hear the rest of this article out. If the team was contending, taking it easy for a day or two to let your body heal during practice is not that bad. It is also understandable for a player to rest when they are sick. What Keefe said though does confirm the reason Whitmore did not play against the Hawks though is due to internal reasons, not because he was sick.

Dec 4, 2025; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Wizards forward Cam Whitmore (1) shoots the ball as Boston Celtics guard Derrick White (9) defends in the first half at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

This is a rebuilding team trying to find an identity. That identity is slowly taking shape as a gritty, nose-to-the-grindstone team. Suppose the coaching staff and front office let a new guy off the hook for missing practice or not caring about it. In that case, it sends a bad message to some of the more long-tenured players, like Corey Kispert and Anthony Gill. It creates trust issues, which then lead to anarchy and bedlam.

The DNP was justifiable and makes sense when you look at his previous games. Now that it was confirmed he missed practice due to illness, it changes the conversation. How the rest of the season plays out, though, comes down to Whitmore alone. How will he respond to this punishment, given that he has been crucial off the bench for the Wizards? He can either toughen up and put his down doing the gritty work, or he can want out and go to another team. The decision is his and his alone.

Make sure you bookmark Washington Wizards on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!