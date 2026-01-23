Trae Young Trade Could Save Wizards Future

As the 2025-26 season approaches the trade deadline, where all rumors and reports are set to come to their annual head on February 5, the usual whispers that surround just about every team this time of year have begun to circulate once more. And, while the Washington Wizards still find themselves involved to some extent, D.C. got ahead of the curve with an early blockbuster trade.

In a move that made national headlines across the board, the Wizards sent veterans CJ McCollum and Corey Kispert to Atlanta for the Hawks' four-time All-Star, and longtime franchise crown jewel, Trae Young. After years of experience-based collections and consistently high draft picks, the Wizards' immediate outlook has changed significantly and in an instant.

With the acquisition of Trae Young, assuming (heavily, to be fair) that he fills the role anticipated for him, the Wizards may have saved the future of a team-in-progress.

Saving the Wizards' Future

Now, as Young remains sidelined with preexisting injuries and the current Washington squad remains at the bottom of the Eastern Conference with a 10-33 overall record, the Wizards' front office still has plenty of waiting to do before the Young trade can be hailed as a face-saving masterwork.

Yet Young still represents the most important, promising player - as he relates to the rest of the NBA - to put on a Wizards jersey in years. Not only that, but upon requesting a trade out of Atlanta, Young specifically listed Washington as his desired destination.

Washington Wizards guard Trae Young (R) and Wizards forward Anthony Gill (16) celebrate from the bench with Wizards forward Tristan Vukcevic (00) | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

Times are changing in D.C., and whether or not Young ends up being everything he's supposed to be for the Wizards, him wearing the jersey alone says more than has been said about the team in a long while.

Until Young returns, and Washington can make moves based on his performance, their work in the meantime should be focused on the young case of talent set to surround him.

Developing the Youngsters

With the likes of Alex Sarr, Tre Johnson, Kyshawn George and others drawing their own lines around the Wizards' roster, the team doesn't have to put the weight of the world on Young's shoulders alone.

In fact, given his league-high assist rates, Young's addition could even be more about supporting the Wizards' young scorers than the flashy scoring that he himself can bring on offense. All that means, despite the uncertainty, is that Young has multiple avenues to lead Washington into a historically bright future.

Hang tight, Wizards fans. The team's perpetual rebuild may be finally coming to an end.

