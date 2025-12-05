Wizards Probably Regret Waiving Former NBA Champion

This season, there have been many regrets for the young Washington Wizards. Some questionable coaching moves have cost this team games, and players have gotten time over others. One of the more recent questionable decisions was Jamir Watkins starting against the Boston Celtics. The one decision, though, that this team may start regretting sooner rather than later, is waiving Dillon Jones before the season.

Timeline of Jones in Washington

Jones was initially drafted by the Washington Wizards, but was traded on draft night to the Oklahoma City Thunder. During his rookie season, Jones did not put up impressive numbers, but he still walked away as an NBA champion. Then, over the summer, Jones was traded back to the Wizards. Both the Thunder and Wizards often trade with each other thanks to the connection between Will Dawkins, who works for Sam Presti in Oklahoma City.

The team knew they had to waive someone ahead of the 2025-26 season, as the roster was at 16 players with Jones. So, the summer felt like a test for multiple players, mainly for Jones and Malaki Branham. In this journalist's opinion, Jones had the better preseason showing than Branham. The team felt differently, though, but the potential reasons make sense. Branham was younger and on a slightly cheaper deal. The problem, though, was that the team had an open two-way slot, and Jones is eligible for a two-way contract.

How has Jones Looked in the G-League?

Now, the team has to be thinking if they made the wrong move by waiving Jones. In the NBA G League draft, Jones went first overall to the South Bay Lakers, then was traded to the Rip City Remix. So far, Jones has been impressing many people, and questions are arising about why he is not at least on a two-way deal with the team playing with the Capital City Go-Go?

Former NBA first round pick and NBA champion Dillon Jones goes No. 1 overall to the @SouthBayLakers in the 2025 NBA G League Draft! 👏 pic.twitter.com/svMLRzBJ3G — NBA G League (@nbagleague) October 25, 2025

In eight games played so far, Jones is averaging 18.4 points on 45.8 percent shooting, 8.9 rebounds, 8.1 assists, and 1.5 steals with the Remix. The stats are very impressive, though his three-ball still needs some improvement, which was undoubtedly another reason he was waived. Still, he has put up multiple remarkable performances that have some heads turning.

Just a few days ago, Jones recorded his first triple-double of the season, as he recorded 10 points, 10 assists, and 13 rebounds in a win over the San Diego Clippers. In the following game, Jones put up another triple-double, but this one was even more impressive. In their recent loss to the Clippers, Jones put up 26 points on 50 percent shooting, 12 rebounds, and 10 assists. Simply put, Jones is looking like a much better player now than he was last season.

Dillon Jones with a SECOND straight Triple-Double 💥



His 26 PTS, 12 REB and 10 AST makes this just the third triple-double in @ripcityremix history pic.twitter.com/IVOSfcqfcu — NBA G League (@nbagleague) December 5, 2025

Which begs the question: why is Jones not on the Wizards at all, let alone on a two-way deal? This may be a question that will never have an answer. There could have been some personality issues in the locker room. Maybe Jones disagreed with the role the team wanted him to have. Another answer is that he wanted to come back on a two-way deal, but the team had no intention of making it happen. Still, Jones is looking like a better player at the moment than all the two-way players on Washington, including some end-of-the-bench players like Branham,Jones could have been a little bright spot on a struggling team, but now we will never know whether he could have filled some holes and answered some questions in the DMV.

Make sure you bookmark Washington Wizards on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!