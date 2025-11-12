Wizards' Kyshawn George Limited by One Key Flaw

The Washington Wizards have a slew of young talent. Alex Sarr is just the tip of the iceberg, although he is putting up an All-Star caliber season. Other players like Cam Whitmore have also taken a step in the right direction, and Tre Johnson looks like a stellar rookie. Kyshawn George, though, was looking like the best player from this young squad, but has now hit a wall due to one major flaw in his game: his tendency to foul.

George is having a solid season, though his numbers have taken a hit after the first few games of the season. So far, the second-year players are averaging 15.8 points per game on a 51.3 shooting percentage. George is also bringing in six boards and 4.1 assists per night, and defensively, he is almost averaging both a block and a steal per game. He clearly has taken a leap compared to last season.

Something cool I've noticed.



Kyshawn George has gotten very good at getting past his first defender, decelerating, getting into the paint, and leveraging his body for either a layup or assist.



Luka, SGA and Brunson are the best in the league at this. Kyshawn is learning. pic.twitter.com/0AMpoaerTn — Bijan Todd (@bijan_todd) November 6, 2025

Fouls are Limiting George's Potential

The downside is that with increased usage, other costly statistics will also increase. For example, his turnovers per game jumped from 1.4 in his rookie season to 3.2 this season. George has been playing a point forward role, so this could be why his turnovers have increased. His fouls per game, though, are the biggest problem, as the forward is now averaging 4.7 fouls per game.

George has had four or more fouls in all but one of his games this season. George has also fouled out of two games this season. He can produce at a high level and helps win games when he is on the court, but these foul troubles he has are limiting his time on the floor. When he is on the floor with multiple fouls, he plays less physically, which is to be expected.

There is a clear trend: the more fouls George commits, the less likely the Wizards are to win a game. Take, for example, the recent matchup against the Dallas Mavericks. George was in foul trouble the entire game and eventually fouled out. However, the team had a lead late in the game. If George could just limit his fouls and play smarter, this could have easily been a win and a series sweep for the Wizards over the Mavericks. Instead, he fouled out, taking one of the team's best defenders out of the game and giving the Mavericks an advantage.

Even the recent game against the Detroit Pistons is another example, as he was a lockdown defender. He limited Cade Cunningham, one of the best young players in the league at the moment, to 4-of-16 shooting when George was the primary defender. Against the efficiency of the Pistons, George held them to 9-for-27 shooting and 1-for-7 shooting from distance. He was clearly stopping them. However, he was in foul trouble early on, limiting the impact he truly could have on the game.

Kyshawn George as the primary defender last night:



• Cade: 4-16 FG

• Pistons: 9-27 FG (1-7 3pt)

• 1 BLK



George finished with 14 PTS, 6 AST and 4 REB on 5-10 FG. pic.twitter.com/aBxAFlAf3A — Greg Finberg (@GregFinberg) November 11, 2025

This nine-game losing streak is not entirely George's fault. Everyone has to step up, from the end of the bench to the veteran starters. Suppose George can limit the fouls and play smarter while staying physical. In that case, the Wizards can easily snap this losing streak, and George can go back to looking like a Most Improved Player of the Year candidate. Until then, if the forward continues to foul like he has been, he will not make the impact on the court that he would like to.

