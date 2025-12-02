What Wizards' Starting Lineup Should Look Like

The Washington Wizards are not winning many games, and they shouldn't be focused on winning as many as possible right now. This team should put all their time and effort into developing young talent and giving the fanbase a reason to cheer for this team and show up to Capital One Arena. To do that, though, this team has to put the right players on the floor, specifically the best starting five. So, that begs the question: what is the best possible starting unit for the Wizards? Looking at stats, fit, and development, this is the best unit for Washington.

Nov 19, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Washington Wizards forward Kyshawn George (18) dribbles the ball against the Minnesota Timberwolves in the second half at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images | Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images

Point Guard: Kyshawn George

Yes, Kyshawn George is listed as a forward, but he has been handling many of the point guard duties. He may not be a typical point man, but he can act as a point forward. He can score from all three levels, is learning to take over games, has some good size that translates well to defense, and can facilitate well. George is also a borderline All-Star this season.

Shooting Guard: CJ McCollum

Part of the reason CJ McCollum should remain a starter is that the team needs to boost his trade value as much as possible. Another reason is that McCollum still has it as a veteran. He is still putting up good scoring numbers considering his age. The starting unit does need a veteran in it as well, and McCollum is the better option between him and Khris Middleton. After hitting some game winners as well, it helps to have a clutch player like him in close games.

Small Forward: Tre Johnson

He is not healthy right now, but when he is, Tre Johnson should not be coming off the bench. Johnson has the potential to be a Klay Thompson-esque player. A dangerous catch-and-shoot player that defenses cannot forget about, can create off the dribble, and the defense is slowly coming together. It sucks that he was injured, but once he is back, head coach Brian Keefe needs to put him in the starting five.

Power Forward: Bilal Coulibaly

Bilal Coulibaly, or Bilalcatraz amongst the fanbase, is a starter and a key piece for this young squad. The offense is struggling, but there are signs it is improving. His defense, though, should be enough to keep him in the starting unit. It should also be a factor in why this team is not going to give up on him and will eventually offer him an extension once he is eligible.

Bilal Coulibaly on his approach to defending Giannis tonight (Giannis fouled out, Wizards won):



“Basically, this morning (at shootaround) they just told me to do whatever I wanted, just stop him. So, I did whatever I wanted.” pic.twitter.com/OtaCNLBnN0 — Chase Hughes (@chasedcsports) December 2, 2025

Center: Alex Sarr

Alex Sarr being a starter is a no-brainer, just like many of the other players on this list. He was recently ranked as the 86th best player in the NBA by The Ringer, but that feels low for him. He is objectively putting up a better season than players like Jarrett Allen, Joel Embiid, Myles Turner, and Rudy Gobert. He looks like a top-10 center in the NBA, and potentially one of the best centers in a season or two. Sarr should also make the All-Star game if he continues this impressive season when he returns.

