Three Takeaways From First Part of Wizards Season

With the Washington Wizards roughly a quarter of the way through their 2025–26 season campaign, there is no better time than now to reflect on the start of their season. The Wizards have had their fair share of ups and downs through their first 22 games — mostly downs.

However, that is not to say there is nothing they can take away. Washington still has a big chunk of games to play before the season comes to an end, giving them plenty of room to improve.

This Team is Historically Bad

Anyone who has watched or followed the Wizards this season is likely in support of the notion that this team is historically bad. From underperforming talent, to injuries, and even occasional coaching blunders, Washington has cemented themselves toward the bottom of the NBA. The Wizards are currently posting a bottom-seven offense in the NBA, scoring just 112.4 points per game — along with having the worst defense in the NBA, allowing 128.3 points per game. Washington’s 3-19 record reflects those numbers, as they are losing games by an average of 15.3 points.

Wins:



Thunder this season: 22 (47 days)

Wizards since April 2nd, 2024: 21 (614 days)



Wow pic.twitter.com/LFKXka275t — WizardsMuse (@WizardsMuse1) December 7, 2025

Although it may be difficult to watch right now, Washington being as bad as they are could set them up for future success. The worse the Wizards are, the better chance they have at acquiring a top pick in what looks like a historically good 2026 draft class. Lots of things can change between now and draft day, but the more Washington loses this season, the better off they may be in the future.

Changes are Imminent

With how bad the Wizards have been this season, it seems like a foregone conclusion that hefty changes are around the corner. Whether those changes are personnel, coaching, or just schematical is yet to be known, but there is without a doubt moves to be made.

Although fans know Washington is going through a rebuilding stage, it is still inexcusable to put out the level of play that they do on a night-to-night basis. The Wizards likely won't make any groundbreaking or franchise-altering moves midseason, but don’t be surprised if a few Wizards find new homes very soon.

Dec 1, 2025; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Wizards forward Khris Middleton (22) drives to the basket past Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) in the second half at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

Foundation is Built

Although the record may not reflect it, Washington has clearly found themselves multiple key building blocks for their future. Say what you will about the team’s on-court play, but nobody can deny just how impressive the play of Kyshawn George and Alex Sarr has been this season. Along with that, the Wizards’ 2025 rookie class is showing some heart, with Tre Johnson looking like a future All-Star, along with Will Riley and Jamir Watkins flashing positive signs.

THE WASHINGTON WIZARDS



TRE JOHNSON

BILAL COULIBALY

BUB CARRINGTON

ALEX SARR

KYSHAWN GEORGE



STOP SLEEPING ON US https://t.co/ZG8amNpUkV pic.twitter.com/W1hNMCNGyx — WizardsMuse (@WizardsMuse1) July 18, 2025

Washington may still be in need of their franchise cornerstone, as nobody has stood out thus far to the level needed to lead a team to a championship. However, credit has to be given to the Wizards front office for their job in drafting recently. Even if they haven’t found their franchise player just yet, they have still at the worst found multiple key contributors and impact players that will help guide the team to future success.

