Wizards HC Explains Why Cam Whitmore Lost Minutes

This is the perfect season for players to earn some nice contract extensions with the Washington Wizards. The hopes of winning many games are practically nonexistent, so the fans and team are looking for some good performances.

Cam Whitmore is one of those players who could earn himself a nice contract extension if he plays well. In the recent game against the Atlanta Hawks, he received a 'Did Not Participate' tag, even though he was healthy and good to go.

After the loss, head coach Brian Keefe took the stand and answered the hard-hitting questions from the press. One member asked the question on everyone's mind: Why did Whitmore not play? Coach Keefe gave a simple answer that explained the reason why he did not play.

"We have certain standards that we have for our team," Keefe stated. "He has to live up to those on the better. And he'll have a chance here, but that's gonna be up to him when that time comes."

If we are talking about court standards, Whitmore has not met them over the past few games. In the last two games, Whitmore is shooting 4-for-22 from the field and looking uninspired on the defensive end. There have been multiple times he just stands still instead of making a second or third effort on that end of the ball. You can be a great offensive player, but it won't matter if you do not even try on defense.

Then there is the conversation about his attitude. There have already been a few instances of Keefe and Whitmore butting heads. Early on in the season, there was a play where it looked like Whitmore had given up. Keefe called a timeout and yelled at Whitmore. In the last game the former Houston Rockets forward played, there were more of these scenes, showing no enthusiasm or will to win on the court.

Keefe also said, "That's the stuff we talk about internally, so it's more stuff we saw in the game, but I don't have anything more to comment on that." This makes it seem like it can be a mixture of on-court performance and on-court attitude. Both combined are ways this team can go on another double-digit losing streak. It can also tear the team apart, causing internal turmoil.

At the moment, Whitmore has not done anything warranting him being waived or traded. Still, the situation could escalate to that level. If this continues, it could be like a weed in a garden. You have to do everything you can to pluck it out and let your flowers grow and blossom. If Whitmore continues to act like this on the court when he struggles, the front office will consider whether his future is on this team.

