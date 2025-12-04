Wizards Have Perfect Trade Opportunity for Pelicans Star

The unofficial start of the trade season for the NBA is a few days away, as December 15 is when many players who signed over the summer can be traded.

With trade season starting to come into full effect, rumors and insider info will surface about who is on the trade block and which teams are pursuing certain players. The most notable name on the market right now is Giannis Antetokounmpo. However, the Washington Wizards have close to zero odds for him. There is a different power forward that the team has a better chance of getting over in the West.

Zion Williamson is done in New Orleans

Per Brett Siegel of ClutchPoints, the New Orleans Pelicans could trade Zion Williamson this season. Apparently, the Pelicans have grown frustrated with the former first overall pick.

Siegel stated, "With Williamson sidelined for another three weeks with a right adductor strain, calls for a definitive split are growing louder, both inside and outside the Smoothie King Center. The next major domino, resulting in Williamson's departure, is all but inevitable, multiple league sources told ClutchPoints."

Nov 21, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson (1) looks on during the second half against the Dallas Mavericks at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

The tides have turned for the once-promising Pelicans, as now the centerpiece of their rebuild is being pushed out the door. It may seem like trading for a former first overall pick and an All-Star level player would cost a fortune. This may not be the case, as Williamson is on clearance.

Siegel stated later on the recent news regarding the Duke Blue Devil: "One league source expressed a belief to ClutchPoints that 'the first decent, reasonable offer' made for Zion will be acceptable. The same source noted that the haggling with Joe Dumars and Troy Weaver would be 'minimal' at this point, so long as there is some tangible return."

The Pelicans want him gone, and they just want something in return. Thankfully, the Wizards have change to give away, along with being able to take on a contract like his.

Per @BrettSiegelNBA on the latest news regarding Zion Williamson: “One league source expressed a belief to ClutchPoints that ‘the first decent, reasonable offer’ made for Zion will be acceptable.”



If I’m the Wizards, I’m jumping on the phone to make a deal. — Bryson Akins (@BrysonAkinsNBA) December 4, 2025

A potential trade for Williamson could consist of Khris Middleton and two or three second-round picks. The Pelicans want a restart and center the team around Jeremiah Fears and Derik Queen. Trey Murphy III is a player mentioned in trade talks, but there is growing belief that he may be pushed to the forefront as the face of the franchise in New Orleans. So this trade allows the Pelicans to keep those players while bringing in second-round picks for depth. Middleton also gives them cap flexibility in the upcoming offseason.

Can other teams offer better deals, picks, and players in return? More than likely, but the Wizards and Will Dawkins can allow the Pelicans to keep their role players. The majority of teams in the league would also want a player like Murphy III or Jose Alverado in the deal alongside Williamson. The Wizards do not need any of those players, which makes a trade between these two rebuilding teams easier. This is a golden opportunity for both franchises. Still, it is a move that could put the Wizards in playoff contention in the next season or two.

Make sure you bookmark Washington Wizards on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!