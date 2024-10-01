Zach Edey, Grizzlies Recreate Iconic Muggsy Bogues-Manute Bol Photo
One of the most iconic NBA media day photos ever taken is one of then-Washington Bullets teammates Muggsy Bogues and Manute Bol posing next two each other to show off their drastic height difference.
Bogues is 5'3" and known for being the shortest NBA player in history, while Bol was 7'7" and one of the tallest NBA players in history.
Memphis Grizzlies rookie Zach Edey was included in a recreation of this famous photo during his first media day this week. Standing at 7'4", Edey isn't as tall as Bol was, but he's currently tied as the tallest active NBA player heading into the 2024-25 season. His new teammate Yuki Kawamura stands at 5'8"—a player being several inches under 6-foot is a rarity in the NBA.
It seemed fitting that these two rookies would recreate the iconic photo of Bogues and Bol, and it turned out pretty great. They even held the three basketballs like the former NBA stars did in the original.
Bogues responded to the Grizzlies' photo on X, formerly known as Twitter. He seemed to enjoy the recreation.
"Looks familiar… #heartoverheight."