Russell Wilson Heavily Favored Over Justin Fields to Be Named Steelers Starting Quarterback
Arguably the most exciting quarterback competition is taking place in Pittsburgh, as Russell Wilson and Justin Fields are battling to be named QB1 for Mike Tomlin and the Pittsburgh Steelers.
After making the playoffs in the 2023 season, the Steelers completely revamped their quarterback room, trading former first-round pick Kenny Pickett, releasing Mitch Trubisky and letting Mason Rudolph (who started at the end of the season and in the playoffs) walk in free agency.
To replace them, the Steelers signed Wilson after he was cut by the Denver Broncos, and they traded a late draft pick for Fields.
Wilson, a former Super Bowl champion, appears to be first in line to win the job -- especially in the betting market.
Oddsmakers at FanDuel Sportsbook have set Wilson at -620 (an implied probability of 86.1 percent) to be the team's starting quarterback in Week 1. Fields is set at +400 in the same market.
Both Fields and Wilson have their drawbacks, although Fields is much younger.
Wilson struggled during his time in Denver, and he ended up getting benched at the end of the 2023 season with Denver ready to move on from him in the offseason. Still, his numbers in 2023 don't look horrible -- despite the fact that the Broncos missed the postseason.
The former third-round pick threw for 3,070 yards, 26 scores and eight interceptions while completing 66.4 percent of his passes. However, Wilson also ranked just 20th in EPA/Play amongst NFL quarterbacks last season.
So far in Steelers camp, Wilson has made some big plays, going 6-for-6 in Tuesday's 7-on-7 session. He split reps with Fields, who also spent time with the first team last week when Wilson was dealing with a calf ailment.
According to ESPN's Brooke Pryor, Fields had his best day of camp on Tuesday, orchestrating four scoring drives with the first-team unit.
Last season, Fields missed some time with injury, but he threw for 16 scores and nine interceptions in 13 games. One of the best running quarterbacks in the NFL, Fields is more dynamic than Wilson at this stage in his career, but he isn't as polished of a passer as the veteran.
This is the final season of Fields' contract after the Steelers declined his fifth-year option on his rookie contract. That could prove to be a costly decision if Fields ends up winning the drive and thriving, as he'd need a new deal in the offseason.
It's hard to read too much into individual camp showings, but if one of Wilson or Fields slips in practice -- or in the preseason -- it could adjust the odds as FanDuel in a big way.
For now, Steelers fans should expect Wilson to be under center in Week 1 against the Atlanta Falcons.
