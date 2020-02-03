YOU MAY LIKE

tom-trophy-simon-bruty.jpg
NFL

SI's Best Photos from Super Bowl LI

SI's best photos from Super Bowl LI between the New England Patriots and the Atlanta Falcons. Tom Brady led one of the greatest comebacks in sports history lifting New England from a 25-point hole to the Patriots' fifth NFL championship in the first Super Bowl overtime. The Patriots scored 19 points in the final quarter, including a pair of 2-point conversions, then marched relentlessly to James White's 2-yard touchdown run in overtime to beat the Falcons 34-28.