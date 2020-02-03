SI's best photos from Super Bowl LI between the New England Patriots and the Atlanta Falcons. Tom Brady led one of the greatest comebacks in sports history lifting New England from a 25-point hole to the Patriots' fifth NFL championship in the first Super Bowl overtime. The Patriots scored 19 points in the final quarter, including a pair of 2-point conversions, then marched relentlessly to James White's 2-yard touchdown run in overtime to beat the Falcons 34-28.