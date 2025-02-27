10 Fastest Wide Receiver 40-Yard Dash Times in NFL Combine History
The NFL scouting combine is upon us, as members of the 2025 NFL draft class arrive in Indianapolis ready to prove themselves in athletic testing and interviews. The goal for each prospect over the next week will be to raise their stock in the eyes of league executives. One of the easiest ways to do that is running a fast 40-yard dash.
What follows is a look at the best 40-yard dash times from wide receivers in the history of the NFL combine.
The Fastest 40-Yard Dash Run by a Receiver in Combine History
In 2024, Texas wide receiver Xavier Worthy smashed the previous combine record in the 40-yard dash. He not only became the fastest receiver in combine history, but also the fastest player in the event all time. Worthy's 4.21 40 bested John Ross's mark of 4.22 from 2017.
Worthy's performance helped vault him solidly into the first-round discussion. He wound up being selected by the Kansas City Chiefs with the 28th pick in the 2024 draft. He blossomed late as a rookie, finishing the year with 59 receptions for 638 yards and six touchdowns in the regular season, and shining in Super Bowl LIX, catching eight passes for 157 yards and two touchdowns.
The 10 Fastest 40-Yard Dash Runs by Wide Receivers
The list of the fastest receivers in combine history isn't loaded with players who went on to star in the NFL. There is a lot more to being a receiver than running fast. That said, there are recognizable names up and down the top 10 (which, due to ties, technically includes 12 players).
Worthy comes in first at 4.21, while Ross is second at 4.22. Henry Ruggs III and Marquise Goodwin both clocked in at 4.27, while Tyquan Thornton, J.J. Nelson and Jacoby Ford are just behind at 4.28. Darrius Heyward-Bey became a top 10 pick after running 4.30 in 2009. Velus Jones Jr., Parris Campbell, Andy Isabella and Curtis Samuel are all tied at 10th after running 4.31.
Player
Time
Year
Xavier Worthy
4.21
2024
John Ross
4.22
2017
Henry Ruggs III
4.27
2020
Marquise Goodwin
4.27
2013
Tyquan Thornton
4.28
2022
J.J. Nelson
4.28
2015
Jacoby Ford
4.28
2010
Darrius Heyward-Bey
4.30
2009
Velus Jones Jr.
4.31
2022
Parris Campbell
4.31
2019
Andy Isabella
4.31
2019
Curtis Samuel
4.31
2017
Who were the fastest receivers at the 2024 combine?
Worthy was the fastest receiver at the 2024 combine, but several other receivers clocked in with blazing times. LSU wideout Brian Thomas Jr. finished in second place at 4.33, while Worthy's Texas teammate Adonai Mitchell was third at 4.34. North Carolina's Devontez Walker (4.36) and Arizona's Jacob Cowing (4.38) rounded out the top five.
Four players tied for sixth at 4.39, including Georgia's Ladd McConkey, South Carolina's Xavier Legette, Michigan's Roman Wilson and Oregon State's Anthony Gould.
Of that group, Thomas, Worthy and Legette were first-round picks, while McConkey and Mitchell were second-rounders. Walker were selected in the fourth round by the Baltimore Ravens, while Cowing Wilson and Gould went undrafted.