SI

10 Fastest Wide Receiver 40-Yard Dash Times in NFL Combine History

Ryan Phillips

Texas wide receiver Xavier Worthy (WO40) ran an official time of 4.21 seconds to set a record during the 2024 NFL Combine.
Texas wide receiver Xavier Worthy (WO40) ran an official time of 4.21 seconds to set a record during the 2024 NFL Combine. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
In this story:

The NFL scouting combine is upon us, as members of the 2025 NFL draft class arrive in Indianapolis ready to prove themselves in athletic testing and interviews. The goal for each prospect over the next week will be to raise their stock in the eyes of league executives. One of the easiest ways to do that is running a fast 40-yard dash.

What follows is a look at the best 40-yard dash times from wide receivers in the history of the NFL combine.

The Fastest 40-Yard Dash Run by a Receiver in Combine History

In 2024, Texas wide receiver Xavier Worthy smashed the previous combine record in the 40-yard dash. He not only became the fastest receiver in combine history, but also the fastest player in the event all time. Worthy's 4.21 40 bested John Ross's mark of 4.22 from 2017.

Worthy's performance helped vault him solidly into the first-round discussion. He wound up being selected by the Kansas City Chiefs with the 28th pick in the 2024 draft. He blossomed late as a rookie, finishing the year with 59 receptions for 638 yards and six touchdowns in the regular season, and shining in Super Bowl LIX, catching eight passes for 157 yards and two touchdowns.

The 10 Fastest 40-Yard Dash Runs by Wide Receivers

The list of the fastest receivers in combine history isn't loaded with players who went on to star in the NFL. There is a lot more to being a receiver than running fast. That said, there are recognizable names up and down the top 10 (which, due to ties, technically includes 12 players).

Worthy comes in first at 4.21, while Ross is second at 4.22. Henry Ruggs III and Marquise Goodwin both clocked in at 4.27, while Tyquan Thornton, J.J. Nelson and Jacoby Ford are just behind at 4.28. Darrius Heyward-Bey became a top 10 pick after running 4.30 in 2009. Velus Jones Jr., Parris Campbell, Andy Isabella and Curtis Samuel are all tied at 10th after running 4.31.

Player

Time

Year

Xavier Worthy

4.21

2024

John Ross

4.22

2017

Henry Ruggs III

4.27

2020

Marquise Goodwin

4.27

2013

Tyquan Thornton

4.28

2022

J.J. Nelson

4.28

2015

Jacoby Ford

4.28

2010

Darrius Heyward-Bey

4.30

2009

Velus Jones Jr.

4.31

2022

Parris Campbell

4.31

2019

Andy Isabella

4.31

2019

Curtis Samuel

4.31

2017

Who were the fastest receivers at the 2024 combine?

Worthy was the fastest receiver at the 2024 combine, but several other receivers clocked in with blazing times. LSU wideout Brian Thomas Jr. finished in second place at 4.33, while Worthy's Texas teammate Adonai Mitchell was third at 4.34. North Carolina's Devontez Walker (4.36) and Arizona's Jacob Cowing (4.38) rounded out the top five.

Four players tied for sixth at 4.39, including Georgia's Ladd McConkey, South Carolina's Xavier Legette, Michigan's Roman Wilson and Oregon State's Anthony Gould.

Of that group, Thomas, Worthy and Legette were first-round picks, while McConkey and Mitchell were second-rounders. Walker were selected in the fourth round by the Baltimore Ravens, while Cowing Wilson and Gould went undrafted.

More of the Latest Around the NFL

feed

Published
Ryan Phillips
RYAN PHILLIPS

Ryan Phillips is a senior writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. He has worked in digital media since 2009, spending eight years at The Big Lead before joining SI in 2024. Phillips also co-hosts The Assembly Call Podcast about Indiana Hoosiers basketball and previously worked at Bleacher Report. He is a proud San Diego native and a graduate of Indiana University’s journalism program.

Home/NFL