Which NFL quarterback has been to the most Super Bowls?

Twenty quarterbacks have made multiple Super Bowl starts.

By SI Wire
January 06, 2017

Editor's Note: This post has been updated on Jan. 21, 2018 to reflect Brady heading to his eighth Super Bowl appearance.

Quarterbacks might be judged by Super Bowl victories more than anything else. Reaching multiple Super Bowls—and ideally winning at least one—is the type of feat that earns you a place in football lore. 

Twenty quarterbacks have made multiple Super Bowl appearances, including four quarterbacks in this year's playoffs: Tom Brady (4), Ben Roethlisberger (2), Eli Manning (2) and Russell Wilson (2). Brady's six appearances are the most ever by a quarterback and tied for the most all time by any player. 

Should his Patriots, who enter the playoffs as the AFC's No. 1 seed and the favorites to hoist the Lombardi Trophy, reach the Super Bowl, Brady will stand alone as the player with the most-ever Super Bowl appearances. (Defensive lineman Mike Lodish also appeared in six—four with Buffalo and two with Denver.) That would further strengthen an already-strong case for Brady as the greatest quarterback of all time. 

Below is a complete list of quarterbacks who have appeared in multiple Super Bowls.

8 appearances- Tom Brady (5-2)*

*Super Bowl LII will be his eighth appearance.

5 appearances- John Elway (2-3)

4 appearances- Terry Bradshaw (4-0), Joe Montana (4-0), Roger Staubach (2-2), Peyton Manning (2-2), Jim Kelly (0-4)

3 appearances- Troy Aikman (3-0), Bob Griese (2-1), Ben Roethlisberger (2-1), Kurt Warner (1-2), Fran Tarkenton (0-3)

​2 appearances- Bart Starr (2-0), Jim Plunkett (2-0), Eli Manning (2-0), Len Dawson (1-1), Joe Thiesmann (1-1), Brett Favre (1-1), Russell Wilson (1-1), Craig Morton (0-2)

-Daniel Rapaport

