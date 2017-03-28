Amid speculation that teams are shying away from signing Colin Kaepernick because of his willingness to stand up for his beliefs, Ravens coach John Harbaugh offered a defense of the free agent quarterback.

Harbaugh addressed reporters at the NFL owners’ meetings, said he was a “little surprised” Kaepernick had not yet found a new team, called him “super talented” and said he thought Kaepernick would find a job.

Kaepernick’s decision to quietly kneel during the national anthem in solidarity and in protest of police brutality and racial inequality in America created controversy across the NFL and the country.

Harbaugh says Kaepernick 'is a good person.' Adds 'it wouldnt be a problem for us' his political stances — JP Finlay (@JPFinlayCSN) March 28, 2017

John Harbaugh on Kaepernick: "I absolutely think he's going to be signed... I think he's going to be starting." — Jason La Canfora (@JasonLaCanfora) March 28, 2017

Harbaugh says not to use the 'generic, stupid' term'of blackballed to describe Kaepernick situation. "I absolutely think he will get signed' — JP Finlay (@JPFinlayCSN) March 28, 2017

Kaepernick, of course, played for Harbaugh’s brother Jim in San Francisco.