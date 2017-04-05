NFL

Report: Dallas favored to host 2018 NFL draft

Dallas is currently favored to host the 2018 NFL draft, ESPN's Field Yates reports

The Cowboys would reportedly host the draft at their training facility in Frisco, ESPN reports. The facility opened last year. 

The NFL likely won't decide the host of the 2018 draft until this year's draft is complete. The 2017 draft is set to take place in Philadelphia after the last two drafts took place in Chicago. 

The draft was held in New York from 1965 to 2014. 

Philadelphia, Kansas City and Green Bay are also contenders to host next year, according to ESPN

The 2017 NFL draft will take place from April 27 to 29. 

