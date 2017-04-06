If anyone in this year's NFL draft is prepared for the pressure and expectations that come with being a top-10 pick, it's Jamal Adams. His father George was a first-round selection by the Giants in 1985, and his alma mater LSU has an unparalleled reputation for churning out NFL-ready players, especially defensive backs. That careful grooming hasn't curbed his drive, though: He wants to be the first safety off the board, he wants to go in the top five picks, and then he wants to make it worth the while of whichever team spends its most precious off-season commodity to get him.

On the second episode of Draft Season's second year, SI digs deep on Adams to chronicle the making of a sure-thing first-rounder. In-depth interviews with Jamal’s family and mentors, as well as former LSU coach Les Miles and two-time Super Bowl champion Ryan Clark, reveal the big plays that put him on the national radar and the pedigree that has readied him for professional football.

