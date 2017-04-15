NFL

Former Ravens tight end Todd Heap accidentally hits, kills daughter with truck

SI Wire
an hour ago

The Mesa Police Department in Arizona confirmed former Baltimore Ravens tight end Todd Heap accidentally hit and killed his three-year-old daughter with his truck on Friday, according to ABC 15. Police reportedly said the girl was in her driveway when Heap went to move a truck and hit her Friday.

Police reportedly said "there were no suspicious circumstances to the incident, and that impairment does not appear to be a factor." According to Fox 10 in Phoenix, Heap's daughter "was taken to a local hospital, where she later died."

Before being drafted by the Baltimore Ravens in 2001, Heap, 37, attended Mountain View High School in Mesa and continued at Arizona State University. He spent 10 seasons with the Ravens and played for Cardinals in 2011 and 2012 before injury forced his retirement midway through his second season with Arizona.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide - from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Seth Davis, and more - delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters