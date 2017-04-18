Mike Williams on weird combine questions: Player was asked ‘How would you kill somebody’
Former Clemson wide receiver Mike Williams tells Rich Eisen that he knows someone who was asked how they would kill somebody – whether with a gun or knife – during the NFL Combine.
Williams says he would not have known how to reply to the question and acknowledged how ridiculous it would be.
Watch Williams's explanation below:
Prospects have famously been asked crazy questions like whether they prefer cats or dogs or "What color is chocolate?"