Mike Williams on weird combine questions: Player was asked ‘How would you kill somebody’

Former Clemson wide receiver Mike Williams tells Rich Eisen that he knows someone who was asked how they would kill somebody – whether with a gun or knife – during the NFL Combine.

Williams says he would not have known how to reply to the question and acknowledged how ridiculous it would be.

Watch Williams's explanation below:

Prospects have famously been asked crazy questions like whether they prefer cats or dogs or "What color is chocolate?"

