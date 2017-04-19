NFL

Former NFL player Colin Allred launches campaign to unseat Pete Sessions in Dallas

Former NFL player and Civil rights attorney Collin Allred has launched his campaign to unseat Rep. Pete Sessions of Dallas, according to The Dallas Morning News.

“I was born and raised in this district by a single mother who taught in Dallas public schools for 27 years,” Allred,said. “This community — my mom, my teachers, and my coaches -- gave me the opportunity to succeed, play in the NFL, become a civil-rights attorney, and work for President Obama. I want to make sure future generations have the same opportunities and to make sure those values are being represented in D.C.”

Allred will run in the Democratic primary for the 32nd Congressional District. Ed Meier, a former policy adviser to Clinton and a nonprofit executive, is also considering a run.

Allred decided to pursue Sessions' spot after last November's presidential election of President Donald Trump.

Hillary Clinton defeated Trump in the 32nd Congressional District.

Sessions has served in Congress since 1997. Allred played for the Tennessee Titans before studying law and working as special assistant to the Housing Department under President Barack Obama and Housing Secretary Julian Castro.

