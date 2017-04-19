NFL players react to Aaron Hernandez's suicide
Former New England Patriots tight end Aaron Hernandez was dead in his prison cell on Wednesday morning, where he was serving a life sentence for 2013 killing of Odin Lloyd, just days after being acquitted in a separate double murder case in Boston.
After the news broke on Hernandez's death, current and former NFL players shared their reactions on Twitter.
Or not https://t.co/npmyK2z9PV— Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) April 19, 2017
I thought he was about to appeal his case. Wow🤔🤔🤔 https://t.co/XFm6DzGzC6— ANTONIO CROMARTIE (@CRO31) April 19, 2017
Waking up to terrible news. If you have a chance to right your wrongs. Please jump at the opportunity turn over a new leaf and live!— Jerel Worthy (@I_AM_Worthy99) April 19, 2017
RIP Chico 🙏🏾 #81— Flash Gordon (@JOSH_GORDONXII) April 19, 2017
#RIP Aaron Hernandez...something doesn't feel right about him committing suicide...#prayingfor✌🏾...— Ike Taylor (@Ike_SwagginU) April 19, 2017
Goodmorning world... more bad news— Ralph LaurenLIP (@Tony_Lippett14) April 19, 2017
Adversity should never beat you... have a blessed day— Lesean McCoy (@CutonDime25) April 19, 2017
Man that just hit home. Extremely thankful to be here. In all our circumstances I pray we all find comfort in a higher source.— LaRoy Reynolds (@LetItReign52) April 19, 2017
Depression is REAL! Suicide is REAL!! And guess what a 40M contract or talent will NOT cure it.— Phillip Tanner (@PTanner34) April 19, 2017