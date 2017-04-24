NFL

Jim Harbaugh: Colin Kaepernick's protest 'part of our American story'

Tom Brady, LeBron, Colin Kaepernick among athletes named to Time's Most Influential list
Jim Harbaugh
an hour ago

This article originally appeared in the TIME 100, list of the 100 most influential people of 2017. Click here to view the original.

Colin Kaepernick
by Jim Harbaugh

Colin Kaepernick was alone in his early protests last year when he boldly and courageously confronted perceived inequalities in our social-justice system by refusing to stand for the national anthem. At times in our nation's history, we have been all too quick to judge and oppose our fellow Americans for exercising their First Amendment right to address things they believe unjust.

Rather than besmirch their character, we must celebrate their act. For we cannot pioneer and invent if we are fearful of deviating from the norm, damaging our public perception or—most important—harming our own personal interests.

I thank Colin for all he has contributed to the game of football as an outstanding player and trusted teammate. I also applaud Colin for the courage he has demonstrated in exercising his guaranteed right of free speech. His willingness to take a position at personal cost is now part of our American story.

How lucky for us all and for our country to have among our citizens someone as remarkable as Colin Kaepernick.

Harbaugh, who coached Kaepernick in the NFL from 2011 to 2014, is the head football coach at the University of Michigan. 

