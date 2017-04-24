NFL

Former No. 1 pick Jake Long announces retirement

an hour ago

Former No. 1 overall pick Jake Long retired from professional football after nine NFL seasons.

Long, 31, played for the Miami Dolphins, St. Louis Rams, Atlanta Falcons and spent last season with the Minnesota Vikings.

He suffered a season-ending injury to his left Achilles tendon in a November loss to the Washington Redskins.

Long was a four-time Pro Bowl selection, earning first-team AP All-Pro honors in 2010.

“As I continue with my recent rehab,” Long wrote on Twitter, “I realize that although my heart and mind still want to play, my body is telling me something completely different.”

Long was drafted No. 1 overall by the Miami Dolphins in 2008 after several All-American seasons at the University of Michigan.

Long played in 104 games with 99 starts in his NFL career.

- Scooby Axson

