Report: Browns will select Texas A&M’s Myles Garrett with first pick in 2017 draft

The Browns have decided to take Texas A&M pass rusher Myles Garrett with the first pick in Thursday’s NFL draft, Cleveland.com’s Mary Kay Cabot reports

Garrett was long the odds-on favorite for the No. 1 pick, though Cleveland was rumored to be considering North Carolina quarterback Mitch Trubisky as that spot. 

Garrett, a 6'4", 272-pound defensive end, had 32.5 sacks in three collegiate seasons with the Aggies. 

“[Garrett] is absolutely explosive off the snap,” SI.com’s Chris Burke wrote. “He can cover a ton of ground with his first couple steps, yet does so with the control to cut back toward a tackle’s inside shoulder when he has an opening. His power shows up in the form of a bull rush, and he also can spin out of that initial contact to leave a lineman grasping at air.”

