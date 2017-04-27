The Broncos fell just short of the playoffs in their first year without Peyton Manning, struggling under center as they tried to defend their title. How will they use their picks in the NFL draft? We’re breaking down every selection below.

Andy Benoit breaks down Denver’s biggest draft need: Possession receiver. Whether it’s Trevor Siemian or Paxton Lynch, the Broncos will likely ask their QB to run a controlled scheme. That puts an emphasis on possession targets. The big-bodied Demaryius Thomas can go over the middle, but the rest of the roster presents questions. Cody Latimer and Bennie Fowler haven’t panned out. Jordan Taylor showed glimpses last season but would probably lose out to a high-drafted receiver. It doesn’t have to be a receiver, either. This draft is rich in tight ends. John Elway could pull the trigger there, giving 2015 third-rounder Jeff Heuerman some competition and finding a replacement for agile blocking specialist Virgil Green, whose contract expires after this season. In whatever form, the Broncos need someone who can catch intermediate passes inside.

Chris Burke’s mock first-round selection: Forrest Lamp, OT, Western Kentucky. The consensus has been to push Lamp inside to guard, but he deserves a shot to show what he can do at tackle. He could fill a role at either spot for the Broncos, who could lean on his athletic run blocking.

Here's the full list of picks the Broncos hold in the 2017 draft, which will be updated as each selection is made.

