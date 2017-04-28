NFL

J.J. Watt says he told Antonio Brown to haze younger brother T.J. Watt 'a little extra'

2:22 | NFL
Did 49ers get steal of draft by trading up for Reuben Foster?
SI Wire
39 minutes ago

J.J. Watt said he texted his college teammate Antonio Brown to "look over" his younger brother T.J. Watt and also "haze him a little extra for me," according to the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette

The Pittsburgh Steelers drafted T.J. Watt with the 30th pick of Thursday's NFL draft, bringing together Brown and another member of the Watt family. 

NFL
2017 NFL draft grades: How'd each team do? Analysis of every first-round pick

T.J. Watt recorded 63 tackles and 11.5 sacks for Wisconsin in 2016, earning second-team All-America honors. 

His older brother, J.J., played at Central Michigan with Antonio Brown before he transferred to Wisconsin. J.J. Watt missed most of the Texans 2016 season due to injury. 

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide - from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Seth Davis, and more - delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters