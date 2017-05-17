These athletes are raking in the most endorsement money

Oakland Raiders quarterback Derek Carr is frustrated with the pace of contract negotiations, as he is wanting to get a deal done before training camp starts, reports NFL.com's Michael Silver.

The team and Carr's agent had no comment concerning the negotiations.

Carr, 26, completed 63% of his passes with 28 touchdowns and six interceptions last season for the Raiders, who made their first playoff appearance since 2002.

Carr broke his leg in the fourth quarter of a Week 16 game against the Indianapolis Colts and missed the rest of the season.

Without Carr, Oakland had only 203 total yards in a 27-14 Wild Card playoff loss to the Houston Texans.

The Raiders have more than $32 million in salary cap space available to spend, and Carr is set to make $977,519 in base salary for 2017, the last season of a four-year, $5.4 million rookie deal.