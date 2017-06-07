NFL

Report: Beckham Jr.'s OTA absence tied to desire for new deal

One of the reasons for New York Giants wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. missing the team's voluntary organized team activities is because of his desire for a new deal, reports ESPN.com's Adam Schefter.

Beckham missed all of the team's OTAs this offseason, instead choosing to workout away from the team.

Beckham has said that he plans to attend the team's mandatory three-day minicamp, which starts next Tuesday.

The 24-year-old is set to make $1.8 million in base salary next season, the final year of his four-year rookie contract. New York exercised Beckham's fifth-year option on his contract, meaning he will make about $8.5 million in the 2018 season.

In Beckham's first three seasons in the NFL, he has been selected to Pro Bowl in each season and shares the NFL record for the most receptions in the first three seasons of a career with 288.

In 2016, he caught 101 passes for 1,367 yards and 10 touchdowns, helping the Giants make the playoffs for the first time in four years.

