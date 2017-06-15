Richard Sherman says he did not request trade

Seattle Seahawks cornerback Richard Sherman said he did not request a trade this offseason despite reports and adds that his relationship with quarterback Russell Wilson is "fantastic."

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll and general manager John Schneider both have said that Sherman was on the trading block but no deal was ever made.

"It's just a conversation they have every year. I guess this year, more people knew about it," Sherman said. "It's a conversation they have every year - everybody's open, everybody's available. They just made sure I knew, and you guys found out. Pretty open about it. It was never a situation where anybody asked for it. It was just a conversation."

Sherman said that Wilson, who has been the team's starting quarterback since his rookie season, is a "great quarterback."

"It's fantastic," Sherman said about his relationship with Wilson. "We're teammates. It's like a family. It's like everyone else in a family. We fight for one another, just like I'm fighting for the other 52 guys out there; I'm fighting for him, and he's fighting for us.

Sherman, 29, had 58 tackles and four interceptions last season for Seattle.

The four-time Pro Bowler will be entering the third season of a four-year, $56 million contract extension he signed in 2014. Sherman is set to make $11.4 million this upcoming season.