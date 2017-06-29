NFL

Watch the moment Jeff Fisher told his Rams staff he had been fired

The Los Angeles Rams will be heading into the 2017 season with a new coach, former Washington Redskins offensive coordinator Sean McVay, who is the league's youngest head coach at age 31. 

Before McVay got the job, the Rams were led by Jeff Fisher, who coached the team for five seasons, compiling a record of 31–45–1. Fisher was fired on Dec. 12 after a blowout loss to the Atlanta Falcons. 

The team's 2016 season is chronicled in the Amazon documentary All or Nothing, which will be available to stream on Friday. In one clip, Fisher is in a meeting with his coaching staff and informs them he has been relieved of his duties. Fisher's voice cracks as he is delivers the news to a mostly stunned staff.

"Unfortunately, I won't be there this weekend... I was just fired. Sorry, if I let you guys down," Fisher says.

At the end of the clip, assistant Mike Singletary shakes Fisher's hand and thanks him.

In his 22 seasons as an NFL head coach, Fisher's teams (Rams, Tennessee Titans) have been to the playoffs only six times. His 165 losses are tied for the most in NFL history.

