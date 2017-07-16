NFL

Texans RB D'Onta Foreman arrested for weapon, marijuana possession

Former Texas running back D’Onta Forman was arrested and charged with marijuana possession of two ounces or less and unlawful carrying of a weapon, according to the Austin American-Statemsman.

He was arrested by the University of Texas police department at about 3 a.m. He was released from jail on Sunday afternoon as the drug charge carried a $1,000 bond and the unlawful carrying of a weapon charge was $3,500.

Forman was selected in the third round of the NFL draft by the Houston Texans. He rushed for 2,028 yards last season with the Longhorns.

Forman's attorney issued the following statement:

The Texans issued the following statement:

"The Texans are aware of a situation involving D'Onta Foreman. We are gathering additional information and will have no further comment."

