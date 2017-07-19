NFL

Jaguars DE Dante Fowler Arrested on Battery Charges

0:45 | NFL
Jaguars DE Dante Fowler Arrested on Battery Charges
Scooby Axson
an hour ago

Jacksonville Jaguars defensive end Dante Fowler was arrested Tuesday night on misdemeanor charges of simple battery and criminal mischief, according to records from the Pinellas County, Florida Sheriff's Department.

Fowler was arrested by St. Petersburg Police at 9:02 p.m. Tuesday, and was released at 1:43 a.m. from custody Wednesday morning on a $650 bond.

No details were available concerning the circumstances of Fowler's arrest.

"The Jaguars are aware of the situation involving defensive end Dante Fowler Jr. and are currently gathering more information. The team has been in communication with Dante. No further comment will be made at this time," the team said in a statement. 

The 22-year-old Fowler was selected in the first round by Tampa Bay in 2015 and missed his entire rookie season with a knee injury.

In 2016, he had played in all 16 regular season games, recording 32 tackles and four sacks for Jacksonville.

The Jaguars are scheduled to report to training camp next week. 

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide—from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Andy Staples, Grant Wahl, and more—delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters