Jacksonville Jaguars defensive end Dante Fowler was arrested Tuesday night on misdemeanor charges of simple battery and criminal mischief, according to records from the Pinellas County, Florida Sheriff's Department.

Fowler was arrested by St. Petersburg Police at 9:02 p.m. Tuesday, and was released at 1:43 a.m. from custody Wednesday morning on a $650 bond.

No details were available concerning the circumstances of Fowler's arrest.

"The Jaguars are aware of the situation involving defensive end Dante Fowler Jr. and are currently gathering more information. The team has been in communication with Dante. No further comment will be made at this time," the team said in a statement.

The 22-year-old Fowler was selected in the first round by Tampa Bay in 2015 and missed his entire rookie season with a knee injury.

In 2016, he had played in all 16 regular season games, recording 32 tackles and four sacks for Jacksonville.

The Jaguars are scheduled to report to training camp next week.