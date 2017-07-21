Bengals cornerback Adam Jones has been suspended one game for violating the NFL’s personal conduct policy, the league announced Friday.

Jones was arrested in January after causing a disturbance at a Cincinnati hotel. While in custody, he allegedly spit on a nurse and had to be restrained. He was charged with three misdemeanors and a felony.

Jones pleaded guilty to obstructing official business in May and sentenced to two days in jail. He was credited with time served.

Jones will miss the Bengals’ season opener against the Ravens and will be eligible to return when Cincinnati plays the Texans on Thursday night in Week 2.

Jones was previously suspended for the entire 2007 season and first seven games of the 2008 season for his involvement in a shooting at a Las Vegas strip club.

Jones started all 16 games for the Bengals last season and was a key player on special teams in addition to his usual defensive duties.