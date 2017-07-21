NFL

Bengals DB Adam Jones Suspended One Game for January Incident

0:42 | NFL
Panthers Release Offensive Lineman Michael Oher
Dan Gartland
an hour ago

Bengals cornerback Adam Jones has been suspended one game for violating the NFL’s personal conduct policy, the league announced Friday

Jones was arrested in January after causing a disturbance at a Cincinnati hotel. While in custody, he allegedly spit on a nurse and had to be restrained. He was charged with three misdemeanors and a felony. 

Jones pleaded guilty to obstructing official business in May and sentenced to two days in jail. He was credited with time served. 

Jones will miss the Bengals’ season opener against the Ravens and will be eligible to return when Cincinnati plays the Texans on Thursday night in Week 2. 

Jones was previously suspended for the entire 2007 season and first seven games of the 2008 season for his involvement in a shooting at a Las Vegas strip club. 

Jones started all 16 games for the Bengals last season and was a key player on special teams in addition to his usual defensive duties. 

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide—from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Andy Staples, Grant Wahl, and more—delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters