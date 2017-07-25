All charges have been dropped against former Cowboys received Lucky Whitehead following a shoplifting arrest last month in northern Virginia, his agent told NFL.com’s Ian Rapoport.

The warrant for Whitehead was rescinded after police determined he was the wrong suspect. NFL Network’s Mike Garafalo reports that the man who was arrested was not, in fact, Whitehead, but instead an individual who knew Whitehead's date of birth and social security number, enabling him to effectively assume his identity.

On Monday, the Cowboys released Whitehead in wake of what they believed was the news. Rapoport reports that once the Cowboys complete the paperwork, Whitehead can be claimed by teams on Wednesday at 4 p.m. ET.

The statement, expressing regret, from Prince William County Police Sergeant Jonathan L. Perok on the situation surrounding Lucky Whitehead pic.twitter.com/FJcRSGilSZ — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) July 25, 2017

The man posing as Whitehead was arrested after 1 a.m. on June 22 after allegedly running out of a Wawa in Woodbridge, Va., without paying for less than $200 worth of merchandise, Prince William County police said Monday. Responding officers found the man in the store’s parking lot and arrested him for petit larceny. He was released and told to report to court on July 6.

Authorities followed up with Whitehead himself, who drew an arrest warrant after failing to appear for the arraignment.

“As we gathered more information on that particular situation and the conversations we had with Lucky about that situation, and we put that in context with his career with us, we felt it was in the best interest to release him,” head coach Jason Garrett told the Fort Worth Star-Telegram on Monday. “We felt like that was good for us going forward and good for him. A wake-up call to handle to situation the right way. We've had some different incidents with Lucky, and he just hasn't responded the right way.”

Whitehead, a third-year player out of FAU, made headlines last week when his dog was stolen and held for ransom. He was used primarily as a kick and punt returner in his two years with the Cowboys.